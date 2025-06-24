AFI Plots Fall 2025 Headlining Tour With TR/ST

AFI is set to hit the road this fall, unveiling a coast-to-coast run of headlining performances.

The tour launches September 30 in Madison, Wisconsin and continues through early November, wrapping with a November 16 performance at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City. Along the way, AFI will visit major markets including Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Denver, and San Diego. Most dates will feature special guest TR/ST, with select shows noting support to be announced.

We’re heading out on tour this Fall! Tickets go on sale this Friday. Pre-sale starts Wednesday at 10am local time with code: TREBLE. See you there. 🖤 https://t.co/DKDMDbDA2A pic.twitter.com/9ROEVUVJPz— AFI (@AFI) June 24, 2025

Tickets for AFI’s Fall Tour 2025 will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern on June 27 via Ticketmaster. Fans can access an exclusive Live Nation pre-sale starting June 26 using the code TREBLE. For full tour and ticketing details, visit afireinside.net. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. AFI Tickets

AFI, short for A Fire Inside, has long been a staple of the alternative rock scene, cultivating a passionate fanbase since the 1990s. Known for hits like “Miss Murder” and “Girl’s Not Grey,” the band has released eleven studio albums to-date, including their 2021 self-titled album.

Find AFI’s full list of headlining dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop 09/30 The Sylvee – Madison, WI Tickets 10/02 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI Tickets 10/03 Salt Shed – Chicago, IL Tickets 10/04 The Bluestone – Columbus, OH Tickets 10/06 Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NY Tickets 10/07 House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH Tickets 10/09 The Anthem – Washington, DC Tickets 10/10 Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA Tickets 10/12 Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT Tickets 10/14 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA Tickets 10/15 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY Tickets 10/17 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA Tickets 10/18 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN Tickets 10/20 The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC Tickets 10/21 House of Blues Myrtle Beach – North Myrtle Beach, SC Tickets 10/23 Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL Tickets 10/24 War Memorial Auditorium – Fort Lauderdale, FL Tickets 10/25 The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL Tickets 10/28 South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX Tickets 10/29 ACL Live at Moody Theater – Austin, TX Tickets 10/31 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO Tickets 11/01 Rockwell at the Complex – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 11/04 Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA Tickets 11/05 SOMA – San Diego, CA Tickets 11/16 Corona Capital – Mexico City, Mexico Tickets

