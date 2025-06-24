AFI Plots Fall 2025 Headlining Tour With TR/ST

AFI is set to hit the road this fall, unveiling a coast-to-coast run of headlining performances.

The tour launches September 30 in Madison, Wisconsin and continues through early November, wrapping with a November 16 performance at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City. Along the way, AFI will visit major markets including Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Denver, and San Diego. Most dates will feature special guest TR/ST, with select shows noting support to be announced.

We’re heading out on tour this Fall! Tickets go on sale this Friday. Pre-sale starts Wednesday at 10am local time with code: TREBLE. See you there. 🖤 https://t.co/DKDMDbDA2A pic.twitter.com/9ROEVUVJPz— AFI (@AFI) June 24, 2025

Tickets for AFI’s Fall Tour 2025 will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern on June 27 via Ticketmaster. Fans can access an exclusive Live Nation pre-sale starting June 26 using the code TREBLE. For full tour and ticketing details, visit afireinside.net. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. AFI Tickets

AFI, short for A Fire Inside, has long been a staple of the alternative rock scene, cultivating a passionate fanbase since the 1990s. Known for hits like “Miss Murder” and “Girl’s Not Grey,” the band has released eleven studio albums to-date, including their 2021 self-titled album.

Find AFI’s full list of headlining dates below:

AFI Fall Tour 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
09/30The Sylvee – Madison, WITickets
10/02The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MITickets
10/03Salt Shed – Chicago, ILTickets
10/04The Bluestone – Columbus, OHTickets
10/06Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NYTickets
10/07House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OHTickets
10/09The Anthem – Washington, DCTickets
10/10Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MATickets
10/12Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CTTickets
10/14The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PATickets
10/15Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYTickets
10/17Masquerade – Atlanta, GATickets
10/18Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TNTickets
10/20The Orange Peel – Asheville, NCTickets
10/21House of Blues Myrtle Beach – North Myrtle Beach, SCTickets
10/23Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FLTickets
10/24War Memorial Auditorium – Fort Lauderdale, FLTickets
10/25The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FLTickets
10/28South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TXTickets
10/29ACL Live at Moody Theater – Austin, TXTickets
10/31Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, COTickets
11/01Rockwell at the Complex – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
11/04Fox Theatre – Oakland, CATickets
11/05SOMA – San Diego, CATickets
11/16Corona Capital – Mexico City, MexicoTickets

