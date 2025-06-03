Ain’t Too Proud tickets on sale in Burlington at Flynn Center

Ain't Too Proud (Image via official website)

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations slides into the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts for two shows, June 10–11 2025. The Tony-winning musical tracks Motown’s legendary vocal group from Detroit street corners to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, fueled by smash hits “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.”

The Flynn’s intimate 1 400-seat Art Deco auditorium amplifies every soaring harmony and split-second dance move. Between numbers, the show dives into the Temptations’ personal struggles and civil-rights-era triumphs, giving Vermont audiences a powerful blend of history and hit parade.

Located on Burlington’s Main Street, the Flynn sits steps from Church Street Marketplace boutiques and Lake Champlain sunsets—perfect for pre-show dining or post-show ice cream.

