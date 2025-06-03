Ticketnews Ads
Ain’t Too Proud tickets on sale in Burlington at Flynn Center

Ain't Too Proud (Image via official website)

Ain’t Too Proud tickets on sale in Burlington at Flynn Center

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page44 seconds ago

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations slides into the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts for two shows, June 10–11 2025. The Tony-winning musical tracks Motown’s legendary vocal group from Detroit street corners to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, fueled by smash hits “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.”

Tickets are on sale now through the Flynn box office and ScoreBig. Booking with ScoreBig means no hidden ticket fees plus 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

The Flynn’s intimate 1 400-seat Art Deco auditorium amplifies every soaring harmony and split-second dance move. Between numbers, the show dives into the Temptations’ personal struggles and civil-rights-era triumphs, giving Vermont audiences a powerful blend of history and hit parade.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Located on Burlington’s Main Street, the Flynn sits steps from Church Street Marketplace boutiques and Lake Champlain sunsets—perfect for pre-show dining or post-show ice cream.

Shop for tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ain’t Too Proud tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Atsuko Okatsuka tickets on sale in Portland at Aladdin Theater

Madeline Page 4 seconds ago
Read More
Ashley McBryde tickets on sale in Lincoln at Bourbon Theatre

Ashley McBryde tickets on sale in Lincoln at Bourbon Theatre

Madeline Page 37 seconds ago
Read More
Theresa Caputo tickets on sale in Saginaw at Dow Event Center

Theresa Caputo tickets on sale in Saginaw at Dow Event Center

Madeline Page 51 seconds ago
Read More