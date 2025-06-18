All Time Low tickets on sale for Morrison show at Red Rocks

All Time Low will crank up the pop-punk energy at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Oct. 12, 2025. The Baltimore-bred quartet—Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson—bring sing-along anthems like “Dear Maria, Count Me In” and “Monsters” to Morrison’s open-air venue, where the natural sandstone backdrop adds to every chorus.

Tickets for the Sunday night performance are on sale now. Fans can buy direct from the Red Rocks box office or score seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with zero hidden service fees. Using ScoreBig means knowing your final price up front—no checkout surprises.

All Time Low’s latest album, Wake Up, Sunshine, debuted to critical praise and spawned the Top 40 hit “Some Kind of Disaster.” Expect the setlist to blend fresh cuts with fan favorites stretching back to their 2007 breakthrough So Wrong, It’s Right. Red Rocks’ acoustics and dramatic lighting will showcase both the band’s tight musicianship and Gaskarth’s high-flying vocals.

October is prime concert season along the Front Range, and the group’s only Colorado date promises a packed amphitheater. Arrive early to hike the venue’s famous ramparts, then settle in for an explosive night of punk-powered melodies beneath the stars.

