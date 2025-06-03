Atreyu to Celebrate 21st Anniversary of ‘The Curse’ with North American Tour
The metalheads of Atreyu are celebrating the 21st anniversary of their 2004 smash-hit record The Curse with a round of tour dates across North America.
The run kicks-off at Albuquerque’s Sunshine Theater on November 5, followed by gigs in cities like Dallas, Tampa, Norfolk, Montreal, Chicago, Seattle, and Sacramento. They’ll appear at venues like Atlanta’s Buckhead Theater, District Music Hall in Norwalk, The Opera house in Toronto, Denver’s Summit, and Portland’s Roseland Theater before wrapping-up at The Glass House in Pomona, California on December 11.
Throughout the trek, metal heavyweights will open the show, including Unearth playing The Oncoming Storm in-full, Norma Jean playing O God, the Aftermath in-full, and Eighteen Visions, who will perform fan-favorites from Obsession and Until The Ink Runs Out. Additionally, He Is Legend will play I Am Hollywood in-full, while Zero 9:36 will also make an appearance.
The Curse, Atreyu’s sophomore record, includes singles “Bleeding Mascara,” “Right Side of the Bed,” and “The Crimson.” The album went on to become a fan-favorite and was certified gold by the RIAA in 2020.
Find Atreyu’s full list of anniversary tour dates below. Grab tickets via Atreyu’s official website.
Atreyu | The Curse 21st Anniversary North American Tour
11/5 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
11/7 Houston, TX Bad Astronaut
11/8 Dallas, TX Studio at The Bomb Factory
11/9 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
11/11 New Orleans, LA New Orleans
11/12 Birmingham, AL Iron City
11/13 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
11/14 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater
11/15 Charleston, SC Music Farm
11/17 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre
11/18 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
11/20 Huntington, NY The Paramount
11/21 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
11/22 Norwalk, CT District Music Hall
11/23 Worcester, MA The Palladium
11/25 Montreal, QC Theatre Beanfield
11/26 Toronto, ON The Opera House
11/28 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
11/29 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre
11/30 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
12/2 Denver, CO Summit
12/3 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
12/4 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall
12/5 Seattle, WA El Corazon
12/6 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
12/8 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
12/10 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park
12/11 Pomona, CA The Glass House