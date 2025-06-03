Atreyu to Celebrate 21st Anniversary of ‘The Curse’ with North American Tour

The metalheads of Atreyu are celebrating the 21st anniversary of their 2004 smash-hit record The Curse with a round of tour dates across North America.

The run kicks-off at Albuquerque’s Sunshine Theater on November 5, followed by gigs in cities like Dallas, Tampa, Norfolk, Montreal, Chicago, Seattle, and Sacramento. They’ll appear at venues like Atlanta’s Buckhead Theater, District Music Hall in Norwalk, The Opera house in Toronto, Denver’s Summit, and Portland’s Roseland Theater before wrapping-up at The Glass House in Pomona, California on December 11.

Throughout the trek, metal heavyweights will open the show, including Unearth playing The Oncoming Storm in-full, Norma Jean playing O God, the Aftermath in-full, and Eighteen Visions, who will perform fan-favorites from Obsession and Until The Ink Runs Out. Additionally, He Is Legend will play I Am Hollywood in-full, while Zero 9:36 will also make an appearance.

The Curse, Atreyu’s sophomore record, includes singles “Bleeding Mascara,” “Right Side of the Bed,” and “The Crimson.” The album went on to become a fan-favorite and was certified gold by the RIAA in 2020.

Find Atreyu’s full list of anniversary tour dates below. Grab tickets via Atreyu’s official website.

Atreyu | The Curse 21st Anniversary North American Tour

11/5 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

11/7 Houston, TX Bad Astronaut

11/8 Dallas, TX Studio at The Bomb Factory

11/9 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

11/11 New Orleans, LA New Orleans

11/12 Birmingham, AL Iron City

11/13 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

11/14 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater

11/15 Charleston, SC Music Farm

11/17 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre

11/18 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

11/20 Huntington, NY The Paramount

11/21 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

11/22 Norwalk, CT District Music Hall

11/23 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/25 Montreal, QC Theatre Beanfield

11/26 Toronto, ON The Opera House

11/28 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

11/29 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre

11/30 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

12/2 Denver, CO Summit

12/3 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

12/4 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

12/5 Seattle, WA El Corazon

12/6 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

12/8 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

12/10 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

12/11 Pomona, CA The Glass House