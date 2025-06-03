Ticketnews Ads
Atsuko Okatsuka

Atsuko Okatsuka tickets on sale in Boston at Wilbur Theatre

Atsuko Okatsuka makes her Boston debut at the Wilbur Theatre on Oct. 17 2025, bringing the viral #DropChallenge originator’s sharp wit to the heart of the Theatre District. Expect jokes about generational culture clashes, marriage mishaps, and life as a Taiwanese-born, Japan-raised Angeleno.

Seats are available at the Wilbur box office and ScoreBig

The 1 093-seat Wilbur offers balcony sightlines and an on-site bar; Green Line and Orange Line stops are a block away, making post-show cannoli runs in the North End easy.

