Atsuko Okatsuka tickets on sale in Dallas at Majestic Theatre

Atsuko Okatsuka hits downtown Dallas with a one-night stand at the Majestic Theatre on Oct. 24 2025. Fresh from her sold-out New York City run, the comedian’s whimsical takes on Asian-American identity and millennial marriage promise Texas-sized laughs inside the 1 700-seat 1921 vaudeville palace.

Tickets are on sale—snag them at ScoreBig for no hidden fees and a 10 percent discount using code TICKETNEWS10, or head to the Majestic box office on Elm Street.

The theatre’s grand lobby bar taps Deep Ellum craft brews, and parking garages line Pacific Avenue for convenient Friday-night access. Okatsuka hints at Dallas-exclusive material about Buc-ee’s snacks and Texas State Fair corndogs.

