Atsuko Okatsuka tickets on sale in Portland at Aladdin Theater

Atsuko Okatsuka brings her delightfully off-beat stand-up to Portland’s historic Aladdin Theater on Sept. 27 2025. The L.A. comic—fresh off her HBO special The Intruder and celebrated late-night appearances—blends immigrant-family anecdotes with playful crowd work that’s earned raves from Vulture and Rolling Stone.

Built in 1928, the 620-seat venue offers intimate sightlines and a full bar featuring Pacific Northwest microbrews—perfect for Okatsuka’s spontaneous on-the-spot dance challenges. Doors open at 6 p.m.; arrive early for food-cart fare along nearby SE Milwaukie Avenue.

