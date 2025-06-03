Atsuko Okatsuka tickets on sale in San Antonio at Aztec Theatre

Atsuko Okatsuka (Image via ScoreBig)

Atsuko Okatsuka wraps her Texas trio at San Antonio’s ornate Aztec Theatre on Oct. 26 2025 (7 p.m.). The historic Mesoamerican-inspired hall seats 1 300 and boasts balcony views perfect for Okatsuka’s playful crowd work—she might even rope the mezzanine into her viral “drop challenge.”

ScoreBig offers tickets with no hidden fees and 10 percent savings using code TICKETNEWS10. The theatre box office on N. St. Mary’s also sells hard tickets for keepsake stubs.

Located steps from the River Walk, the Aztec invites pre-show Tex-Mex meals or post-set margaritas with the comedian’s signature “skrrt skrrt” toast.

Shop for Atsuko Okatsuka tickets at Aztec Theatre on October 26 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Atsuko Okatsuka tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.