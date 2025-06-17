Ava Max Announces ‘Don’t Click Play’ North American Tour

Pop powerhouse Ava Max will bring her music to stages across North America this fall, unveiling the 16-date Don’t Click Play Tour.

The trek opens September 3 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and winds through theaters and amphitheaters before closing October 4 on Chicago’s lakefront at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Fans can catch the “Sweet but Psycho” singer in major cities from San Francisco and Denver to Philadelphia, Boston and Toronto, with a trio of Texas stops plus Southeastern plays in Nashville, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Canadian dates hit Laval and Toronto midway through the run.

A Verizon Access presale launches Tuesday, June 17 at noon local for select U.S. shows, running through 10 p.m. Thursday, June 19. Additional presales follow, ahead of the public on-sale beginning Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time via AvaMax.com/tour. Seats are also available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club—where members skip service fees—at Ava Max Tickets.

In addition to her tour, Max is currently getting read to drop her third studio album, Don’t Click Play, on August 22.

Since breaking out with 2018’s multi-platinum “Sweet but Psycho,” the Wisconsin-born singer has amassed more than 12 billion streams and a string of dance-floor staples, including “Kings & Queens,” “So Am I” and “My Head & My Heart.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Ava Max Don’t Click Play Tour Dates

Date Venue & City Sept. 3, 2025 Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA Sept. 6, 2025 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA Sept. 10, 2025 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO Sept. 13, 2025 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX Sept. 14, 2025 Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX Sept. 16, 2025 Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX Sept. 18, 2025 FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN Sept. 20, 2025 Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA Sept. 22, 2025 The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA Sept. 24, 2025 The Anthem – Washington, D.C. Sept. 25, 2025 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA Sept. 28, 2025 Place Bell – Laval, QC Sept. 29, 2025 Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY Oct. 1, 2025 Great Canadian Toronto – Toronto, ON Oct. 2, 2025 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI Oct. 4, 2025 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

Links above direct to official artist sites for ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace.