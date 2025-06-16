Avery Anna Announces Headline ‘Let Go Letters Tour’

Singer-songwriter Avery Anna is gearing up for a tour across the nation this fall, in support of her sophomore album Let Go Letters. The tour of the same title will stop in 12 cities this November and December after supporting Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley on select dates.

Anna’s “Let Go Letters Tour” will kick off November 13 at The Art Theater in Hobart before making stops in Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Pittsburgh, and more. It concludes in Denver at Bluebird Theatre on December 19.

The album, based on the “Let Go Letters” series where fans wrote letters about their struggles and shared them with Anna, dropped in May 2025, featuring 14 tracks all written or co-written by the singer and produced by David Fanning.

“I started asking people for their letters because I wanted to give them some kind of emotional outlet, but they ended up shifting my whole perspective on so many things in life,” said Anna regarding Let Go Letters. “After a while, it felt almost impossible not to write about the letters, and over time, this album became a way to thank everyone for being so vulnerable and sharing their lives with me.”

Anna first garnered widespread attention with videos of herself singing on social media. They went viral, eventually leading her to make a record deal with Warner Music Nashville. Her 2022 EP titled Mood Swings was followed by a debut studio album Breakup Over Breakfast in 2024 summer.

Fans can check out Avery Anna’s website for more information regarding the Let Go Letters album and the tour, as well as ticket purchasing options.

Avery Anna | “Let Go Letters” Tour 2025

Nov. 13 — Hobart, IN, The Art Theater

Nov. 14 — Wyandotte, MI, District 142

Nov. 15 — Urbana, IL, The Canopy Club

Nov. 16 — Madison, WI, Majestic Theatre

Nov. 23 — Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

Dec. 10 — New York, NY, The Bowery Ballroom

Dec. 11 — Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

Dec. 12 — Boston, MA, Royale

Dec. 13 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

Dec. 17 — Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line

Dec. 18 — Omaha, NE, Slowdown

Dec. 19 — Denver, CO, Bluebird Theatre