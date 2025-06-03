Babymetal tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Babymetal brings its high-octane fusion of J-pop choreography and thrash-metal riffs to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 20 2025. The Japanese trio—Su-metal, Moametal, and Momometal—will unleash hits “Gimme Chocolate!!,” “PA PA YA!!,” and new tracks from their The Other One project, all backed by the masked Kami Band’s blistering double-kick drums.

Tickets are on sale at the Palms box office and via ScoreBig, where metalheads pay no hidden fees and slash 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

With 2 500 plush seats, the Pearl pairs arena-caliber sound with club-level intimacy—perfect for Babymetal’s synchronized head-banging and pyrotechnic kabuki cannons. The show starts at 7 p.m.; doors open 6, and fans can fuel up at the lobby’s Shibuya-inspired pop-up ramen stand.

