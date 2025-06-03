Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada, the New Zealand indie-pop brothers behind the groovy “Designer” and “OH!” EP, kick off their U.S. club run at Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom on Oct. 6 2025. Expect synth-funk bass lines, playful falsetto hooks, and a tight live trio vibe that drew Pitchfork buzz in 2024.

Tickets are on sale now—grab them fee-free via ScoreBig and take 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10, or visit the Crescent’s Roosevelt Row box office.

The 550-cap room offers Sonoran-style burritos next door at Cocina 10, plus free downtown parking after 5 p.m.—ideal for Monday-night dance parties.

