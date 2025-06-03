Ticketnews Ads
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 minute ago

Balu Brigada, the New Zealand indie-pop brothers behind the groovy “Designer” and “OH!” EP, kick off their U.S. club run at Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom on Oct. 6 2025. Expect synth-funk bass lines, playful falsetto hooks, and a tight live trio vibe that drew Pitchfork buzz in 2024.

Tickets are on sale now—grab them fee-free via ScoreBig and take 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10, or visit the Crescent’s Roosevelt Row box office.

The 550-cap room offers Sonoran-style burritos next door at Cocina 10, plus free downtown parking after 5 p.m.—ideal for Monday-night dance parties.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at Crescent Ballroom on October 6 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Balu Brigada tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Grand

Madeline Page 3 seconds ago
Read More
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Seattle at The Crocodile

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Seattle at The Crocodile

Madeline Page 8 seconds ago
Read More
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Portland at Wonder Ballroom

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Portland at Wonder Ballroom

Madeline Page 41 seconds ago
Read More