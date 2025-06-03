Ticketnews Ads
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Grand

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Grand

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page51 seconds ago

Balu Brigada, the New Zealand brother duo stirring buzz with synth-funk single “Designer,” lands in Salt Lake City on Oct. 18 2025. The Grand at The Complex will pulse with Henry and Pierre Beasley’s elastic bass lines, talk-box hooks and “Kiwi-disco” grooves that wowed SXSW earlier this spring.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy at The Complex box office, but savvy concert-goers choose ScoreBig, which lists every seat with no hidden fees. Enter code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout for an extra 10 percent off.

The 2 500-cap room—minutes from Downtown Trax stops—features a booming L-Acoustics rig and elevated side platforms for pristine sightlines. Expect a high-energy 75-minute set packed with viral track “OH!” plus unreleased cuts teased on TikTok. Local DJ CHOIR will spin indie-dance warm-ups starting 7 p.m.; Balu Brigada hit at 8.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at The Grand on October 18 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Balu Brigada tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Montréal at Théâtre Fairmount

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Montréal at Théâtre Fairmount

Madeline Page 5 seconds ago
Read More
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Detroit at El Club

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Detroit at El Club

Madeline Page 10 seconds ago
Read More
Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Chicago at Thalia Hall

Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Chicago at Thalia Hall

Madeline Page 45 seconds ago
Read More