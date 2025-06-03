Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Grand

Balu Brigada (Image via the band's official website)

Balu Brigada, the New Zealand brother duo stirring buzz with synth-funk single “Designer,” lands in Salt Lake City on Oct. 18 2025. The Grand at The Complex will pulse with Henry and Pierre Beasley’s elastic bass lines, talk-box hooks and “Kiwi-disco” grooves that wowed SXSW earlier this spring.

The 2 500-cap room—minutes from Downtown Trax stops—features a booming L-Acoustics rig and elevated side platforms for pristine sightlines. Expect a high-energy 75-minute set packed with viral track “OH!” plus unreleased cuts teased on TikTok. Local DJ CHOIR will spin indie-dance warm-ups starting 7 p.m.; Balu Brigada hit at 8.

