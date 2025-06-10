Beauty and The Beast tickets on sale in Durham at DPAC

Beauty and The Beast (Image via ScoreBig)

Beauty and The Beast enchants North Carolina this fall with an eight-performance engagement at Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) from Sept. 9-14, 2025. Audiences can relive the beloved Disney tale as Belle, the Beast and a castle full of magical characters spring to life onstage, complete with lavish costumes, show-stopping choreography and all the songs fans know by heart.

This production of “Beauty and The Beast” has captivated theatergoers across the country, earning praise for its Broadway-quality sets and dazzling special effects—think glittering ballrooms, pyrotechnic transformations and the iconic yellow gown. DPAC, routinely named one of Pollstar’s top venues, provides the perfect backdrop; its clear sightlines and state-of-the-art acoustics ensure every “Be Our Guest” chorus rings crystal-clear.

Whether you’re planning a family night out or a date steeped in nostalgia, the show’s run spans weeknights, weekend matinees and evenings, making it easy to fit this fairy tale into any schedule. Durham’s vibrant downtown dining scene and ample parking around American Tobacco Campus turn the evening into a seamless experience for Triangle theater lovers.

Beauty and The Beast Durham dates

