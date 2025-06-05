Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Calgary at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo returns to Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary, Alberta, for two nights on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, 2025. Fans can look forward to consecutive evenings of the band’s signature country-folk rock anthems and timeless favorites.

Tickets for both Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Formed in 1984, Blue Rodeo has become one of Canada’s most enduring acts, blending heartfelt lyrics with melodic tunes that have resonated across generations. With beloved songs such as “Try”—the band’s breakthrough hit—and “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet,” Calgary audiences have long embraced Blue Rodeo’s introspective storytelling and warm harmonies.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, known for its excellent acoustics and spacious seating, provides an ideal setting for these shows. Fans can expect Blue Rodeo to perform selections from albums spanning their four-decade career, from early gems on Outskirts to newer releases that showcase their continued evolution. The venue’s design ensures every note carries clearly, making each concert an immersive experience.

Whether you’ve been a lifelong fan or are discovering Blue Rodeo for the first time, this two-night stand in Calgary promises to deliver an unforgettable blend of nostalgia and new musical discoveries. Gather your friends for an evening (or two) of rich harmonies, evocative lyrics and the unmistakable sound that has defined Blue Rodeo for 40 years.

Get your Blue Rodeo tickets at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium:

