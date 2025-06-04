Blue Rodeo tickets on sale in Victoria at Save On Foods Memorial Centre

Blue Rodeo (Image via the band's official website)

Blue Rodeo brings its acclaimed country-rock sound to Save On Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, British Columbia, on Oct. 9, 2025. The Grammy- and Juno-winning band will perform a selection of fan favorites and deep cuts from their celebrated catalog.

Tickets for the Oct. 9 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Formed in 1984, Blue Rodeo has become one of Canada’s most enduring acts, known for hits like “Try” and “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet.” Over four decades, the group has released more than 20 albums and earned multiple Juno Awards. Their signature blend of country, folk and rock has earned praise from critics and legions of devoted fans nationwide.

Victoria audiences have welcomed Blue Rodeo in the past, selling out performances at nearby venues. This October, the band will deliver a mix of new material from their latest studio release alongside classics that have defined their legacy. Expect lush harmonies, heartfelt lyrics and driving guitar work throughout the 90-minute set.

Save On Foods Memorial Centre offers excellent sightlines and state-of-the-art acoustics, providing an ideal setting for Blue Rodeo’s introspective ballads and uptempo rockers. Located in downtown Victoria, the venue is easily accessible and features premium amenities for concertgoers.

Don’t miss your chance to see Blue Rodeo live in Victoria. Secure your seats now for what promises to be a memorable evening of music and nostalgia.

