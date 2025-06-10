Ticketnews Ads
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony tickets on sale in Rogers at Walmart AMP

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Image via ScoreBig)

6 hours ago

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony bring their Grammy-winning Midwest flow to Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 21, 2025, headlining Walmart AMP in Rogers at 7:30 p.m. The Cleveland legends—Bizzy, Krayzie, Layzie, Wish and Flesh—will deliver rapid-fire harmonies on classics like “Tha Crossroads,” “1st of tha Month” and “Foe tha Love of $.

Tickets have dropped. Walmart AMP’s box office is open, but ScoreBig offers fee-free prices across the lawn, reserved pavilion and premium boxes.

Celebrated for blending melodic R&B hooks with double-time rap, Bone Thugs influenced generations from Outkast to Kendrick Lamar. Live sets feature DJ breakdowns, homage to the late Eazy-E and call-and-response re-creations of their 1990s hooks that still dominate hip-hop playlists.

Walmart AMP’s open-air amphitheater, framed by Ozark greenery, allows fans to cool off with local craft brews while bass lines rumble under the summer sky. Arrive early for on-site parking and food-truck fare ranging from street tacos to BBQ brisket.

Tickets On Sale

