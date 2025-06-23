Bonnaroo Issues Full Refunds After Initial 75% Offer

The 2025 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was cut short due to severe weather, forcing organizers to cancel the final two days of the event in Manchester Tennessee.

Tens of thousands of festivalgoers were caught in persistent rain and rising water levels throughout the event. Organizers ultimately announced the cancellation after updated weather reports indicated more rain was on the way.

While many attendees accepted the safety-related shutdown, backlash erupted over the initial refund plan. Bonnaroo organizers first announced that four-day ticket holders would receive a 75% refund, a decision that frustrated those who had invested in tickets, travel, and accommodations for the entire weekend.

Within hours of the announcement, a petition calling for full refunds began circulating online. It gained over 5,000 signatures, with fans criticizing Live Nation, which owns and operates Bonnaroo, for poor communication, lack of contingency planning, and inadequate support for attendees trying to leave the muddy campgrounds.

Fans used the petition and social media comments to share their experiences, detailing canceled travel arrangements and expenses they were unlikely to recover.