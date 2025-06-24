Brandy & Monica Announce ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Co-Headlining Tour

Brandy and Monica will hit the road together for the first time this fall. The R&B stars have announced The Boy Is Mine Tour, a 24-city arena run launching in October.

The tour is set to kick off on October 16 at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. From there, the duo is set to make stops in cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York before wrapping December 7 at Houston’s Toyota Center.

The tour is named after the pair’s 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which became one of the best-selling singles of the decade. While the two singers have appeared together at select events in recent years, this marks their first full co-headlining tour.

“This really is a full-circle moment,” Brandy said in a press release. “Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music — it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come.”

Monica added, “The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us.”

“Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music,” Monica continued. “We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”

Joining the lineup are Kelly Rowland, along with Muni Long and Jamal Roberts.

Tickets for The Boy Is Mine Tour go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.com. A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with access available using the code “BPC.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum*

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

*Muni Long Not Appearing