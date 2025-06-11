Brantley Gilbert tickets on sale in Franklin

Brantley Gilbert performing at an event in Phoenix, Arizona | Phpto credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

Brantley Gilbert will fire up Middle Tennessee when he brings his hard-charging country-rock hits to FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on Oct. 3, 2025. The open-air quarry venue—tucked amid the rolling hills south of Nashville—offers a dramatic limestone backdrop for an evening of live music beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Oct. 3 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the FirstBank Amphitheater box office or snag seats at ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees. ScoreBig also lets buyers pick the price they want to pay, so landing a deal is easier than ever.

Gilbert’s blue-collar anthems such as “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “Bottoms Up” and “One Hell of an Amen” have earned him multiple platinum records and a fiercely loyal fan base. His live shows lean on roaring guitars, confetti cannons and plenty of audience sing-alongs—fitting for an artist who cut his teeth playing honky-tonks up and down Music Row.

While Franklin sits just 20 miles from Nashville, the FirstBank Amphitheater experience feels worlds away. The reclaimed quarry’s natural acoustics and spacious, terraced lawn create an intimate vibe even with thousands in attendance. Tailgate early, sample Tennessee barbecue on site and prepare for a set list that dives deep into Gilbert’s newest album alongside the chart-toppers that made him a staple of country radio.

Whether you’re a longtime BG Nation member or a casual listener looking for a high-energy Friday-night outing, circle Oct. 3 on your calendar. Live country in an outdoor canyon is Tennessee autumn at its finest.

