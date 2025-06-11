Bright Eyes tickets on sale in Ojai at Libbey Bowl

Bright Eyes (Image via ScoreBig)

Bright Eyes will bring Conor Oberst’s poetic indie-folk to Libbey Bowl in Ojai, California, on Aug. 26, 2025. Music starts at 7 p.m. amid the historic outdoor amphitheater’s oak-shaded setting in the Ojai Valley.

Tickets for the Tuesday-night concert are on sale now through the Libbey Bowl box office and at ScoreBig, which lists every seat with no hidden fees. Whether you want a front-row bench or a lawn blanket beneath the stars, ScoreBig’s transparent pricing makes it easy to find a deal.

The Nebraska-born trio last toured Southern California in 2022, thrilling longtime fans with cathartic renditions of “Lua,” “First Day of My Life” and “Persona Non Grata.” Expect a set that blends those fan favorites with selections from 2024’s critically praised EP series. Oberst’s onstage banter and the band’s expanded string section should play beautifully against Libbey Bowl’s natural acoustics and intimate 1,500-seat capacity.

Arrive early to stroll downtown Ojai’s boutiques or grab a bite on Ojai Avenue before the bowl gates open at 5:30 p.m. Evening temps in late August hover around 70 degrees—perfect sweater-weather for a night of earnest storytelling under the California sky.

Shop for Bright Eyes tickets at Libbey Bowl on Aug. 26, 2025

