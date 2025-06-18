Ticketnews Ads
Burna Boy Reveals ‘No Sign of Weakness’ World Tour to Support New Record

ConcertsOlivia Perreault26 minutes ago

Global Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy has announced the U.S. leg of his highly anticipated No Sign of Weakness World Tour, bringing his energetic performances and chart-topping hits to arenas across North America this fall.

The U.S. dates kick off November 12 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and continue through December 18 with a second show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Along the way, Burna Boy will headline arenas in Seattle, Houston, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and more, treating fans to his genre-bending sound and magnetic stage presence.

Fans looking to attend can register now at signup.ticketmaster.com/burnaboy for Artist Presale access through Sunday, June 22 at 11:59pm ET. Artist presales and VIP packages will be available beginning Tuesday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. General public ticket sales begin Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local. Full ticketing information is available at onaspaceship.com/tour. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees—visit Burna Boy Tickets.

Burna Boy, whose global breakout came with hits like “Ye” and “Last Last,” has quickly become one of Africa’s most acclaimed artists. Known for blending Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and hip-hop influences, he made history as the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the U.K. and continues to break new ground with his captivating live shows.

He will be touring in support of No Sign Of Weakness, set to be released on July 11 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. The LP features the previously-released single “single “TaTaTa” featuring Travis Scott, as well as the romantic, reggae-favored “Sweet Love,” the anthemic “Update,” and the triumphant fan-favorite, “Bundle By Bundle.”

Find Burna Boy’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Burna Boy No Sign of Weakness World Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Wed Nov 12Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, COTickets
Sun Nov 16Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WATickets
Tues Nov 18Oakland Arena – Oakland, CATickets
Wed Nov 19Intuit Dome – Inglewood, CATickets
Sat Nov 22Toyota Center – Houston, TXTickets
Mon Nov 24American Airlines Center – Dallas, TXTickets
Fri Nov 28The Armory – Minneapolis, MNTickets
Mon Dec 01United Center – Chicago, ILTickets
Wed Dec 03TD Garden – Boston, MATickets
Fri Dec 05Capital One Arena – Washington, DCTickets
Sat Dec 06UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NYTickets
Mon Dec 08State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GATickets
Wed Dec 10Kia Center – Orlando, FLTickets
Fri Dec 12Prudential Center – Newark, NJTickets
Mon Dec 15Bell Centre – Montréal, QCTickets
Wed Dec 17Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ONTickets
Thu Dec 18Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ONTickets

