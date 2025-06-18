Burna Boy Reveals ‘No Sign of Weakness’ World Tour to Support New Record

Global Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy has announced the U.S. leg of his highly anticipated No Sign of Weakness World Tour, bringing his energetic performances and chart-topping hits to arenas across North America this fall.

The U.S. dates kick off November 12 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and continue through December 18 with a second show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Along the way, Burna Boy will headline arenas in Seattle, Houston, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and more, treating fans to his genre-bending sound and magnetic stage presence.

Fans looking to attend can register now at signup.ticketmaster.com/burnaboy for Artist Presale access through Sunday, June 22 at 11:59pm ET. Artist presales and VIP packages will be available beginning Tuesday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. General public ticket sales begin Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local. Full ticketing information is available at onaspaceship.com/tour. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees—visit Burna Boy Tickets.

Burna Boy, whose global breakout came with hits like “Ye” and “Last Last,” has quickly become one of Africa’s most acclaimed artists. Known for blending Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and hip-hop influences, he made history as the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the U.K. and continues to break new ground with his captivating live shows.

He will be touring in support of No Sign Of Weakness, set to be released on July 11 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. The LP features the previously-released single “single “TaTaTa” featuring Travis Scott, as well as the romantic, reggae-favored “Sweet Love,” the anthemic “Update,” and the triumphant fan-favorite, “Bundle By Bundle.”

Find Burna Boy’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Wed Nov 12 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Tickets Sun Nov 16 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA Tickets Tues Nov 18 Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA Tickets Wed Nov 19 Intuit Dome – Inglewood, CA Tickets Sat Nov 22 Toyota Center – Houston, TX Tickets Mon Nov 24 American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX Tickets Fri Nov 28 The Armory – Minneapolis, MN Tickets Mon Dec 01 United Center – Chicago, IL Tickets Wed Dec 03 TD Garden – Boston, MA Tickets Fri Dec 05 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC Tickets Sat Dec 06 UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY Tickets Mon Dec 08 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Tickets Wed Dec 10 Kia Center – Orlando, FL Tickets Fri Dec 12 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Tickets Mon Dec 15 Bell Centre – Montréal, QC Tickets Wed Dec 17 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON Tickets Thu Dec 18 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON Tickets

