Burna Boy tickets on sale for Chicago’s United Center show

Burna Boy will ignite Chicago’s United Center on Dec. 1, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., bringing the Grammy-winning Afro-fusion superstar’s “I Told Them…” world tour to the Midwest’s largest arena.

When Burna Boy played the venue in 2023, demand pushed resale prices sky-high—don't wait to secure yours.

Dubbed “Africa’s Giant,” the Nigerian singer blends Afrobeat rhythms with hip-hop, dancehall and R&B. Expect a live-band spectacle featuring hits “Last Last,” “Ye,” and “City Boys,” plus new tracks bolstered by arena-wide call-and-response. LED screens and pyrotechnics amplify Burna’s energetic stage presence, turning concerts into giant Afro-Caribbean block parties.

United Center sits just west of Chicago’s Loop, allowing easy pre-show dining in Greek Town and stress-free public-transit access via the L’s Green Line. Doors open at 7 p.m.—arrive early for merch drops that often include limited-edition Chicago-themed jerseys.

