Celtic Woman tickets on sale in Grand Prairie at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Celtic Woman brings its spellbinding blend of traditional Irish music and contemporary classics to Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie on Dec. 7, 2025. The globally celebrated ensemble—renowned for soaring four-part harmonies, virtuosic fiddle interludes and vibrant choreography—will transform the Dallas-Fort Worth venue into an Emerald Isle showcase for one night only.

While the theater's box office is an option, savvy concertgoers can score seats through ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and zero hidden service charges on tickets to marquee live events.

Since debuting on PBS in 2005, Celtic Woman has toured 30-plus countries and sold over 10 million albums, delivering fresh takes on Gaelic standards like “Danny Boy” and crossover hits such as “You Raise Me Up.” Fans can expect lush orchestration, dazzling lighting and the ensemble’s signature dresses that shimmer under the stage lights—creating a holiday-ready atmosphere perfect for families kicking off the season.

The Texas Trust CU Theatre’s intimate seating bowl and stellar acoustics will showcase every crystalline note and bodhrán beat. Located just minutes from downtown Dallas and Arlington entertainment districts, the Grand Prairie venue offers plentiful parking and nearby dining, making a pre-show Irish pub meal an easy addition to the evening.

