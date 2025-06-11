Chris Botti tickets on sale in Ridgefield

Chris Botti (Image via ScoreBig)

Chris Botti brings his silky trumpet tone and genre-blending jazz to The Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Conn., on Dec. 2, 2025. The intimate 500-seat theater—renowned for pristine acoustics—sets the stage for a 7:30 p.m. performance steeped in holiday glow and musical virtuosity.

Tickets are on sale now at the Playhouse box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can secure seats without service-fee sticker shock. ScoreBig’s transparent pricing lets you focus on the music instead of hidden charges.

Botti’s two-decade career includes a Grammy win for “Impressions” and collaborations with Sting, Herbie Hancock and Yo-Yo Ma. His live shows move seamlessly from jazz standards like “My Funny Valentine” to stirring takes on “Hallelujah,” all delivered with orchestral polish and pop accessibility.

Ridgefield audiences consistently sell out Botti’s Connecticut dates, drawn by the trumpeter’s conversational stage presence and the world-class band he tours with. Expect soaring solos, tight rhythm grooves and moments when Botti steps into the crowd for a stunning un-amplified interlude.

Make Dec. 2 a night of sophisticated sounds in the heart of Fairfield County—perfect for a date night, early holiday outing or jazz aficionado’s must-see list.

Shop for Chris Botti tickets at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Dec. 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chris Botti tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.