Ticketnews Ads
Chris Botti tickets on sale in Ridgefield

Chris Botti (Image via ScoreBig)

Chris Botti tickets on sale in Ridgefield

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page6 hours ago

Chris Botti brings his silky trumpet tone and genre-blending jazz to The Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Conn., on Dec. 2, 2025. The intimate 500-seat theater—renowned for pristine acoustics—sets the stage for a 7:30 p.m. performance steeped in holiday glow and musical virtuosity.

Tickets are on sale now at the Playhouse box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can secure seats without service-fee sticker shock. ScoreBig’s transparent pricing lets you focus on the music instead of hidden charges.

Botti’s two-decade career includes a Grammy win for “Impressions” and collaborations with Sting, Herbie Hancock and Yo-Yo Ma. His live shows move seamlessly from jazz standards like “My Funny Valentine” to stirring takes on “Hallelujah,” all delivered with orchestral polish and pop accessibility.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Ridgefield audiences consistently sell out Botti’s Connecticut dates, drawn by the trumpeter’s conversational stage presence and the world-class band he tours with. Expect soaring solos, tight rhythm grooves and moments when Botti steps into the crowd for a stunning un-amplified interlude.

Make Dec. 2 a night of sophisticated sounds in the heart of Fairfield County—perfect for a date night, early holiday outing or jazz aficionado’s must-see list.

Shop for Chris Botti tickets at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Dec. 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chris Botti tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Turnstile tickets on sale in Austin at Moody Amphitheater

Turnstile tickets on sale in Austin at Moody Amphitheater

Madeline Page 6 hours ago
Read More
King Princess tickets on sale in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre

King Princess tickets on sale in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre

Madeline Page 6 hours ago
Read More
Kai tickets on sale in New York at the Theater at MSG

Kai tickets on sale in New York at the Theater at MSG

Madeline Page 6 hours ago
Read More