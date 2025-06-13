Clave Especial Reveal First-Ever US Tour In Support of 2025 Record

Clave Especial has officially announced their highly anticipated “MIJA NO TE ASUSTES TOUR 2025” — their first-ever trek crossing the U.S.

The run kicks off September 25 in San José, California, and spans coast-to-coast with stops in major markets including Las Vegas, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. The tour will wrap up on November 29 with a performance in Los Angeles.

General ticket sales kicked-off on Wednesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time here.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences, including premium tickets, a meet-and-greet, a photo opportunity with Clave Especial, a specially designed VIP gift, early venue entry, and more. The contents of VIP packages vary by offer. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Clave Especial Tickets

Clave Especial has built a devoted following across Latin America and the U.S., garnering attention with hits like “Rápido Soy” “No Son Doritos,” “Kalashnikov,” “No Pasa Nada,” “Como Capo,” and “Tu Tu Tu.”

Find Clave Especial’s full list of U.S. tour dates below:

Clave Especial | MIJA NO TE ASUSTES TOUR 2025

Date Venue and City SEP 25 San José, CA SEP 26 San Diego, CA SEP 28 El Paso, TX OCT 2 San Antonio, TX OCT 5 Atlanta, GA OCT 9 Las Vegas, NV OCT 11 Seattle, WA OCT 12 Portland, OR OCT 18 Houston, TX OCT 19 Irving, TX OCT 24 Denver, CO OCT 25 Chicago, IL OCT 26 Silver Springs, MD NOV 21 Charlotte, NC NOV 23 McAllen, TX NOV 26 Brooklyn, NY NOV 29 Los Ángeles, CA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”