Clave Especial Reveal First-Ever US Tour In Support of 2025 Record

ConcertsOlivia Perreault2 hours ago

Clave Especial has officially announced their highly anticipated “MIJA NO TE ASUSTES TOUR 2025” — their first-ever trek crossing the U.S.

The run kicks off September 25 in San José, California, and spans coast-to-coast with stops in major markets including Las Vegas, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. The tour will wrap up on November 29 with a performance in Los Angeles.

General ticket sales kicked-off on Wednesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time here.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences, including premium tickets, a meet-and-greet, a photo opportunity with Clave Especial, a specially designed VIP gift, early venue entry, and more. The contents of VIP packages vary by offer. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces.

Clave Especial has built a devoted following across Latin America and the U.S., garnering attention with hits like Rápido Soy” “No Son Doritos,” “Kalashnikov,” “No Pasa Nada,” “Como Capo,” and “Tu Tu Tu.”

Find Clave Especial’s full list of U.S. tour dates below:

Clave Especial | MIJA NO TE ASUSTES TOUR 2025

DateVenue and City
SEP 25San José, CA
SEP 26San Diego, CA
SEP 28El Paso, TX
OCT 2San Antonio, TX
OCT 5Atlanta, GA
OCT 9Las Vegas, NV
OCT 11Seattle, WA
OCT 12Portland, OR
OCT 18Houston, TX
OCT 19Irving, TX
OCT 24Denver, CO
OCT 25Chicago, IL
OCT 26Silver Springs, MD
NOV 21Charlotte, NC
NOV 23McAllen, TX
NOV 26Brooklyn, NY
NOV 29Los Ángeles, CA

