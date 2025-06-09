Ticketnews Ads
Clipse Revels ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ Tour, First Headlining Run Since 2010

Clipse | Photo via AEG Presents

Clipse is making a long-anticipated return to the stage with the announcement of their “Let God Sort Em Out” tour. The duo will headline a string of dates across North America this summer, marking their first tour in over a decade and offering fans a rare chance to see the iconic rap duo live in concert.

The “Let God Sort Em Out” tour will kick off August 3 in Boston and continue through major cities including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston, before wrapping up September 10 in Detroit. The tour covers more than 20 stops, giving fans across the country a chance to catch the duo in action.

Throughout the run, Earthgang will provide direct support.

Tickets for the “Let God Sort Em Out” tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 13. Fans looking for early access and VIP packages can find full details, including pre-sale information, at letgodsortemout.com. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees — visit Clipse Tickets for more information.

Clipse, made up of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, rose to prominence in the early 2000s with critically acclaimed albums like *Lord Willin’* and *Hell Hath No Fury*, and are widely regarded as one of the most influential duos in hip-hop. This tour marks a significant milestone in their reunion, promising fans a career-spanning setlist that blends nostalgic classics with unreleased material.

Clipse | Let God Sort Em Out Tour 2025

DateVenue and CityShop
August 3Roadrunner – Boston, MATickets
August 5Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PATickets
August 7Terminal 5 – New York, NYTickets
August 9EagleBank Arena – Fairfax, VATickets
August 10The Dome – Virginia Beach, VATickets
August 12The Fillmore – Miami, FLTickets
August 13The Vanguard – Orlando, FLTickets
August 14The Eastern – Atlanta, GATickets
August 16Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OHTickets
August 17The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WITickets
August 18The Factory – St. Louis, MOTickets
August 19JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, ARTickets
August 21Mission Ballroom – Denver, COTickets
August 23The Novo – Los Angeles, CATickets
August 25Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CATickets
August 27Marquee Theater – Phoenix, AZTickets
August 28SOMA – San Diego, CATickets
August 29The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NVTickets
September 2White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TXTickets
September 3The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OKTickets
September 4The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TXTickets
September 6Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MOTickets
September 7The Armory – Minneapolis, MNTickets
September 8The Salt Shed – Chicago, ILTickets
September 10Masonic Temple – Detroit, MITickets

