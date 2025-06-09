Clipse Revels ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ Tour, First Headlining Run Since 2010
Clipse is making a long-anticipated return to the stage with the announcement of their “Let God Sort Em Out” tour. The duo will headline a string of dates across North America this summer, marking their first tour in over a decade and offering fans a rare chance to see the iconic rap duo live in concert.
The “Let God Sort Em Out” tour will kick off August 3 in Boston and continue through major cities including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston, before wrapping up September 10 in Detroit. The tour covers more than 20 stops, giving fans across the country a chance to catch the duo in action.
Throughout the run, Earthgang will provide direct support.
Tickets for the “Let God Sort Em Out” tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 13. Fans looking for early access and VIP packages can find full details, including pre-sale information, at letgodsortemout.com. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees — visit Clipse Tickets for more information.
Clipse, made up of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, rose to prominence in the early 2000s with critically acclaimed albums like *Lord Willin’* and *Hell Hath No Fury*, and are widely regarded as one of the most influential duos in hip-hop. This tour marks a significant milestone in their reunion, promising fans a career-spanning setlist that blends nostalgic classics with unreleased material.
Clipse | Let God Sort Em Out Tour 2025
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|August 3
|Roadrunner – Boston, MA
|Tickets
|August 5
|Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA
|Tickets
|August 7
|Terminal 5 – New York, NY
|Tickets
|August 9
|EagleBank Arena – Fairfax, VA
|Tickets
|August 10
|The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA
|Tickets
|August 12
|The Fillmore – Miami, FL
|Tickets
|August 13
|The Vanguard – Orlando, FL
|Tickets
|August 14
|The Eastern – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|August 16
|Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH
|Tickets
|August 17
|The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI
|Tickets
|August 18
|The Factory – St. Louis, MO
|Tickets
|August 19
|JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR
|Tickets
|August 21
|Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
|Tickets
|August 23
|The Novo – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|August 25
|Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|August 27
|Marquee Theater – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|August 28
|SOMA – San Diego, CA
|Tickets
|August 29
|The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
|September 2
|White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
|Tickets
|September 3
|The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK
|Tickets
|September 4
|The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX
|Tickets
|September 6
|Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO
|Tickets
|September 7
|The Armory – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|September 8
|The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|September 10
|Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI
|Tickets
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.