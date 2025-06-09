Clipse Revels ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ Tour, First Headlining Run Since 2010

Clipse | Photo via AEG Presents

Clipse is making a long-anticipated return to the stage with the announcement of their “Let God Sort Em Out” tour. The duo will headline a string of dates across North America this summer, marking their first tour in over a decade and offering fans a rare chance to see the iconic rap duo live in concert.

The “Let God Sort Em Out” tour will kick off August 3 in Boston and continue through major cities including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston, before wrapping up September 10 in Detroit. The tour covers more than 20 stops, giving fans across the country a chance to catch the duo in action.

Throughout the run, Earthgang will provide direct support.

Tickets for the “Let God Sort Em Out” tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 13. Fans looking for early access and VIP packages can find full details, including pre-sale information, at letgodsortemout.com. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees — visit Clipse Tickets for more information.

Clipse, made up of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, rose to prominence in the early 2000s with critically acclaimed albums like *Lord Willin’* and *Hell Hath No Fury*, and are widely regarded as one of the most influential duos in hip-hop. This tour marks a significant milestone in their reunion, promising fans a career-spanning setlist that blends nostalgic classics with unreleased material.

Clipse | Let God Sort Em Out Tour 2025

Date Venue and City Shop August 3 Roadrunner – Boston, MA Tickets August 5 Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA Tickets August 7 Terminal 5 – New York, NY Tickets August 9 EagleBank Arena – Fairfax, VA Tickets August 10 The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA Tickets August 12 The Fillmore – Miami, FL Tickets August 13 The Vanguard – Orlando, FL Tickets August 14 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA Tickets August 16 Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH Tickets August 17 The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI Tickets August 18 The Factory – St. Louis, MO Tickets August 19 JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR Tickets August 21 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO Tickets August 23 The Novo – Los Angeles, CA Tickets August 25 Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CA Tickets August 27 Marquee Theater – Phoenix, AZ Tickets August 28 SOMA – San Diego, CA Tickets August 29 The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV Tickets September 2 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX Tickets September 3 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK Tickets September 4 The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX Tickets September 6 Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO Tickets September 7 The Armory – Minneapolis, MN Tickets September 8 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL Tickets September 10 Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.