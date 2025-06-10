Clipse tickets on sale in Brighton at Roadrunner

Clipse | Photo via AEG Presents

Clipse—the Virginia duo of Pusha T and Malice—make a rare reunion appearance at Roadrunner in Brighton, Massachusetts, on Aug. 3, 2025. Showtime is 8 p.m., and East-Coast hip-hop heads can expect a career-spanning set from “Grindin’” to deep cuts off Lorde Willing and Til the Casket Drops.

Tickets are live. While Roadrunner’s box office has standard sales, ScoreBig’s zero-fee listings cover GA floor and loft-style balcony vantage points.

Backed by DJ-driven Neptunes beats, Clipse shows spotlight Pusha’s razor-sharp wordplay alongside Malice’s newly revived flow. Expect guest cameos from local Boston MCs and an encore that blends solo classics like “My Name Is My Name” into duo staples.

Roadrunner—Allston/Brighton’s 3,500-cap venue—features expansive bars, a mezzanine with unobstructed views and quick Comm Ave transit access. Arrive early for food-truck bites or a pint at neighboring breweries before the lights drop.

Shop for Clipse tickets at Roadrunner on August 3, 2025

