Clipse tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Franklin Music Hall

Clipse—the influential rap duo of brothers Pusha T and No Malice—reunites for a rare club date at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on Aug. 5, 2025. Doors open at 7 p.m. with showtime set for 8.

Tickets are available now from the venue box office and via ScoreBig, where hip-hop fans can lock in GA-floor spots or reserved mezzanine seats without hidden service charges.

“Grindin’,” “Mr. Me Too” and deep cuts from 2006’s landmark album Hell Hath No Fury shaped a generation of lyricists, and 2025’s reunion sets have packed venues from coast to coast. Philadelphia should expect razor-sharp wordplay over the Neptunes’ minimalist beats, plus solo material like Pusha T’s “Diet Coke.” Rumors swirl that local guests could join onstage—Franklin Music Hall’s 2,500-capacity floor is built for that kind of energy.

The former Electric Factory space boasts upgraded sound and extensive bar options, making it a prime summer stop for the Virginia duo’s limited run. Arrive early to park in the adjacent lots or SEPTA over from Center City and still claim a rail spot up front.

Clipse shows are few and far between—don’t miss this chance to hear the brothers’ intricate rhymes live in one of Philly’s most storied rock halls.

