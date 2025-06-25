Co-op Live Becomes First European Arena to Launch Ticketmaster’s Virtual Venue Tool

Manchester’s Co-op Live has become the first arena outside North America to implement Ticketmaster’s Virtual Venue, a 3D seat-view technology aimed at improving the ticket-buying experience for fans.

The platform allows fans to see 360-degree views from any seat in the arena before making a purchase, enabling them to compare sightlines and better understand what to expect from their seats. The tool works across both desktop and mobile devices.

Previously limited to North American venues, the debut of Virtual Venue at Co-op Live marks its first appearance in a European arena. The move reinforces Co-op Live’s emphasis on cutting-edge fan experience and innovation, coming just 10 months after opening its doors. According to venue officials, the arena has already welcomed over 1 million fans and is hosting more than 40 events throughout June and July, including UK arena exclusives from Bruce Springsteen, Morrissey, Robbie Williams, and Chris Brown.

“At Co-op Live, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience, and launching Virtual Venue is another big step forward,” said Guy Dunstan, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Co-op Live. “This technology gives fans the power to choose their perfect seat with total confidence and helps us showcase everything the arena has to offer.”

Ticketmaster UK Managing Director Andrew Parsons added, “Virtual Venue combines the pinnacle of our technology—3D views, seamless ticketing integration, and an unmatched user experience. Launching with Co-op Live, our world-class arena partner, sets a new standard for live entertainment and reinforces our shared commitment to putting fans first.”

The launch comes as Co-op Live continues to position itself as one of the UK’s premier live entertainment venues. An independent study recently reported the venue has contributed more than £785 million to the UK economy since construction began in 2021.

Ticketmaster’s Virtual Venue feature is now available for applicable Co-op Live events on the Ticketmaster UK platform.