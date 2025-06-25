Comedian Jared Freid Announces ‘The Table For One’ Tour

Comedian Jared Freid is hitting the road once again, announcing dates for his 2025-2026 “The Table For One” tour. Known for his sharp takes on modern dating and everyday frustrations, Freid will bring his signature style of observational humor to cities across North America.

The tour kicks off October 24 in Washington, D.C. and will continue into early 2026 with performances scheduled in major markets including Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Toronto, and Seattle. Venues include the Warner Theatre, The Fillmore Philadelphia, and The Town Hall, with select dates marked for upgraded rooms or special configurations.