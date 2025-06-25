Comedian Jared Freid Announces ‘The Table For One’ Tour

Comedian Jared Freid is hitting the road once again, announcing dates for his 2025-2026 “The Table For One” tour. Known for his sharp takes on modern dating and everyday frustrations, Freid will bring his signature style of observational humor to cities across North America.
The tour kicks off October 24 in Washington, D.C. and will continue into early 2026 with performances scheduled in major markets including Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Toronto, and Seattle. Venues include the Warner Theatre, The Fillmore Philadelphia, and The Town Hall, with select dates marked for upgraded rooms or special configurations.
I’m going back on tour!!! New cities. New hour. New merch. New opinions on dating. The Table For One Tour goes on sale this Wednesday at 12pm local time. Get ready! Can’t wait to see you all there. 🍽️
Tickets for Jared Freid’s “The Table For One” tour go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, June 25 at 12 p.m. local time via his official website and LiveNation.com. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Jared Freid Tickets
Jared Freid has gained national recognition through his podcasts “U Up?” and “The JTrain Podcast,” along with stand-up appearances on Netflix and The Tonight Show. His relatable style and crowd interactions have made him a popular draw on the live comedy circuit, with his 2023-2024 shows selling out across multiple cities.
Jared Freid The Table For One Tour Dates
Date Venue and City Shop Fri Oct 24, 2025 Warner Theatre – Washington, DC Tickets Thu Nov 06, 2025 Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI Tickets Fri Nov 07, 2025 The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN Tickets Sat Nov 08, 2025 Riviera Theater – Chicago, IL Tickets Fri Nov 14, 2025 Carolina Theatre – Durham, NC Tickets Sat Nov 15, 2025 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC Tickets Thu Dec 04, 2025 Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI Tickets Fri Jan 09, 2026 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA Tickets Sat Jan 10, 2026 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD Tickets Thu Jan 22, 2026 Tampa Theatre – Tampa, FL Tickets Fri Jan 23, 2026 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA Tickets Sat Jan 24, 2026 The Riviera Theater – Charleston, SC Tickets Fri Jan 30, 2026 Wilbur Theatre – Boston, MA Tickets Fri Feb 06, 2026 House of Blues – Dallas, TX Tickets Sat Feb 07, 2026 House of Blues – Houston, TX Tickets Fri Feb 13, 2026 The Town Hall – New York, NY Tickets Sat Feb 14, 2026 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON Tickets Sat Feb 28, 2026 Neptune – Seattle, WA Tickets
