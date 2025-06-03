Conan Gray Announces ‘The Wishbone Pajama Show’ Tour

Pop sensation Conan Gray has announced his 2025 world tour, titled “The Wishbone Pajama Show,” set to make stops in North America and Mexico this fall.

The tour launches September 11 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and spans major cities across the U.S., including stops in Chicago, Nashville, San Diego, and Denver before heading south to Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey in October. With large venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Shoreline Amphitheatre, and Palacio de los Deportes on the schedule, the tour is set to be Conan’s biggest to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conan Gray (@conangray)

Fans can register now through June 1 at 10 p.m. PT to access the Artist Presale via conangray.lnk.to/tour. The Artist Presale begins June 3 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through June 5 at 9 a.m. local time. General on sale opens to all fans on June 5 at 10 a.m. local time through the official Conan Gray tour site. Tickets can also be found on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can avoid standard service fees—browse available Conan Gray Tickets today.

Conan Gray rose to fame with hits like “Heather” and “Maniac,” quickly becoming a Gen Z icon with his introspective lyrics and lush pop production. His upcoming tour supports his new album Wishbone, set for release August 15 .

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Conan Gray The Wishbone Pajama Show Tour Dates

Date Venue and City September 11 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH September 13 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH September 14 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL September 16 Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA September 17 Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI September 19 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT September 20 EagleBank Arena – Fairfax, VA September 22 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL September 24 Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN September 26 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC September 28 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO September 29 Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO October 1 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT October 3 Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA October 4 Viejas Arena – San Diego, CA October 6 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO October 16 Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, MX October 17 Auditorio Telmex – Guadalajara, MX October 19 Auditorio Banamex – Monterrey, MX

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.