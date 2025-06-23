Connecticut’s Capitol Groove Festival to Offer Free Entry for Bonnaroo Ticketholders

Tennessee’s annual Bonnaroo Festival may have abruptly ended due to a wash out, but ticketholders still have the opportunity to attend another event for free.
The Capitol Groove Festival has offered free entry to all Bonnaroo ticketholders. The festival is set to take place from June 28 to 29 in Hartford, Connecticut at Bushnell Park, featuring headlining performances from Khruangbin, Bleachers, Thundercat, and Cake. Other acts set to take the stage include Steel Pulse, Samme Rae & The Friends, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and Fantastic Negrito.
Bonnaroo ticketholders can email boxoffice@thecapitolgroove.com or present proof of their Bonnaroo passes in-person at The Capitol Groove’s on-site box office.
Bonnaroo was set to return to The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee from June 12 to 15, including headlining sets from Luke Combs, Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier. However, organizers called-off the event last Friday morning, citing heavy rainfall and a forecast calling for continued storms through the weekend.
While the festival opened on Thursday, fans were asked to evacuate parts of the site and seek shelter.
At first, Bonnaroo announced that all single-day passes would be fully refunded, though four-day ticketholders would receive a 75% refund. Following widespread criticism from ticketholders, organizers have now announced that every attendee would receive a 100% refund.