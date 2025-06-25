Cut Copy Sets November North American Tour Dates

Australian electronic group Cut Copy has announced plans for a North American tour this fall.

The run will begin on November 10 at the Showbox in Seattle and continue through cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York City, and Miami. The final show is scheduled for November 25 at ZeyZey in Miami.

Ora The Molecule will join as the opening act for all U.S. dates on the tour.

The announcement comes as Cut Copy prepares to release their seventh studio album, Moments, on September 5. The new album follows their 2020 release, Freeze, Melt.

Ticket sales for the tour will roll out in phases. An artist presale opens June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. A venue and promoter presale will follow on June 26 at 10 a.m. local time, with a Spotify presale scheduled the same day at 12 p.m. local time. General onsale begins June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

The North American dates follow the band’s previously announced Australian tour, which runs from September 11 to October 5.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the band’s official website.

A complete list of Cut Copy’s North American tour dates can be found below:

11/10 – Showbox – Seattle, WA

11/11 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

11/13 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

11/14 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA

11/16 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, MX

11/18 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

11/19 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

11/20 – Electric City – Buffalo, NY

11/21 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

11/22 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

11/23 – Romova Theater – Chicago, IL

11/25 – ZeyZey (Zaku Stage) – Miami, FL