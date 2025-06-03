Darius Rucker live in Las Vegas – tickets on sale

Darius Rucker, the Grammy-winning voice behind “Wagon Wheel” and Hootie & the Blowfish’s ’90s anthems, headlines the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Sept. 5, 2025. The 2,500-seat venue’s intimate layout and top-tier acoustics make it a perfect setting for Rucker’s country-soul blend and easygoing stage presence.

Tickets are on sale now through the Palms box office and at ScoreBig.

Rucker’s Las Vegas stop comes amid a busy touring year that has seen him preview new material while delivering staples like “Alright,” “Come Back Song” and Hootie favorite “Only Wanna Be With You.” Backed by his tight five-piece band, the South Carolina native mixes chart-toppers with stories from the road, creating a feel-good night that resonates with both longtime fans and country newcomers.

The Pearl’s modern design, unobstructed sightlines and state-of-the-art sound system ensure every seat feels close to the action. Located just off the Strip, the venue gives travelers and locals an easy way to pair a night of country hits with Las Vegas nightlife.

