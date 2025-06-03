Daughtry, Seether Plot 2025 Co-Headlining North American Tour with P.O.D.

Rock powerhouses Daughtry and Seether are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this fall, marking one of the season’s most anticipated live rock pairings. The newly announced dates will bring the multi-platinum bands to more than 20 cities across the U.S., hitting major amphitheaters and arenas from coast to coast.

The Daughtry and Seether Co-Headlining Tour kicks off October 1 in Virginia Beach, with stops planned in Atlantic City, Boston, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Dallas, and more, before wrapping up in Ft. Lauderdale on November 15. The tour will also feature special festival and non-Live Nation appearances, including a performance at Field of Dreamz Country Festival in Florida.

Tickets go on sale beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET, with limited early bird pricing available for select amphitheater shows. Additional presales will run throughout the week, leading up to the general public on-sale on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing details, visit daughtryofficial.com or seether.com.

Both Daughtry and Seether have maintained long-standing success in the rock genre, amassing chart-topping hits and sold-out tours over the past two decades. Daughtry’s breakout self-titled debut remains one of the fastest-selling rock albums in SoundScan history, while Seether’s relentless touring and hit singles like “Remedy” and “Fake It” have cemented their status as live favorites.

Date Venue and City Shop Wed Oct 01 The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA Tickets Fri Oct 03 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City, NJ Tickets Sat Oct 04 Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ Tickets Tue Oct 07 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA Tickets Wed Oct 08 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT Tickets Fri Oct 10 Rose Music Center at The Heights – Huber Heights, OH Tickets Sat Oct 11 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI Tickets Sun Oct 12 Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD Tickets Wed Oct 15 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN Tickets Fri Oct 17 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC Tickets Sat Oct 18 Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC Tickets Mon Oct 20 Covelli Centre Arena – Youngstown, OH Tickets Wed Oct 22 Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR Tickets Fri Oct 24 FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN Tickets Sat Oct 25 Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA Tickets Fri Oct 31 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland – Kansas City, MO* Tickets Sat Nov 01 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO Tickets Wed Nov 05 The Factory – Chesterfield, MO Tickets Sat Nov 08 UPMC Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets Sun Nov 09 Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY Tickets Tue Nov 11 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX Tickets Wed Nov 12 713 Houston Hall – Houston, TX Tickets Fri Nov 14 Field of Dreamz Country Festival – Port Charlotte, FL*^ Tickets Sat Nov 15 War Memorial Auditorium – Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tickets

*Not a Live Nation Date

^No Kami Kehoe



