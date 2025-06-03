Ticketnews Ads
Daughtry, Seether Plot 2025 Co-Headlining North American Tour with P.O.D.

IndustryOlivia Perreault5 minutes ago

Rock powerhouses Daughtry and Seether are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this fall, marking one of the season’s most anticipated live rock pairings. The newly announced dates will bring the multi-platinum bands to more than 20 cities across the U.S., hitting major amphitheaters and arenas from coast to coast.

The Daughtry and Seether Co-Headlining Tour kicks off October 1 in Virginia Beach, with stops planned in Atlantic City, Boston, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Dallas, and more, before wrapping up in Ft. Lauderdale on November 15. The tour will also feature special festival and non-Live Nation appearances, including a performance at Field of Dreamz Country Festival in Florida.

Tickets go on sale beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET, with limited early bird pricing available for select amphitheater shows. Additional presales will run throughout the week, leading up to the general public on-sale on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing details, visit daughtryofficial.com or seether.com. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Daughtry and Seether Tickets

Both Daughtry and Seether have maintained long-standing success in the rock genre, amassing chart-topping hits and sold-out tours over the past two decades. Daughtry’s breakout self-titled debut remains one of the fastest-selling rock albums in SoundScan history, while Seether’s relentless touring and hit singles like “Remedy” and “Fake It” have cemented their status as live favorites.

Daughtry and Seether Co-Headlining Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Wed Oct 01The Dome – Virginia Beach, VATickets
Fri Oct 03Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City, NJTickets
Sat Oct 04Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJTickets
Tue Oct 07MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MATickets
Wed Oct 08Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CTTickets
Fri Oct 10Rose Music Center at The Heights – Huber Heights, OHTickets
Sat Oct 11Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MITickets
Sun Oct 12Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MDTickets
Wed Oct 15Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, INTickets
Fri Oct 17Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NCTickets
Sat Oct 18Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NCTickets
Mon Oct 20Covelli Centre Arena – Youngstown, OHTickets
Wed Oct 22Walmart AMP – Rogers, ARTickets
Fri Oct 24FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TNTickets
Sat Oct 25Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GATickets
Fri Oct 31Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland – Kansas City, MO*Tickets
Sat Nov 01Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, COTickets
Wed Nov 05The Factory – Chesterfield, MOTickets
Sat Nov 08UPMC Events Center – Pittsburgh, PATickets
Sun Nov 09Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KYTickets
Tue Nov 11The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TXTickets
Wed Nov 12713 Houston Hall – Houston, TXTickets
Fri Nov 14Field of Dreamz Country Festival – Port Charlotte, FL*^Tickets
Sat Nov 15War Memorial Auditorium – Ft. Lauderdale, FLTickets

*Not a Live Nation Date
^No Kami Kehoe

