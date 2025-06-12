David Byrne Reveals World Tour in Support of Forthcoming Record

David Byrne is headed back to the stage with the announcement of his “Who Is The Sky? World Tour.” The globally renowned artist will bring his visionary live performance to cities across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe beginning this fall and continuing into 2026.

The tour launches September 14 in Providence, Rhode Island and includes multiple-night stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping the U.S. leg in Miami in early December. From there, Byrne heads to Auckland on January 14, then continues with dates in major Australian cities before heading through Europe and the UK, culminating with shows in Paris on March 18 and 19.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 13. Fans can sign up now through June 12 at 10 p.m. local time for access to the artist presale, which runs from Tuesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, June 12 at 10 p.m. local. Additionally, Mastercard cardholders will have exclusive access to presale tickets in the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and France beginning Wednesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Preferred ticket access begins Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. via David Byrne’s official website.

Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees. Visit David Byrne Tickets for current availability.

Who Is The Sky?, Byrne’s first record since 2018, is due September 5 via Matador Records. The 12 tracks on the were LP arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Byrne noted that there are “more story songs than usual” on the record, which includes “mini-narratives based on personal experiences.”

“I suspected that intimate orchestral arrangements would bring out the emotion I sense is there in these songs,” Byrne said in a press release. “It’s something that folks don’t always hear in my work, but this time for sure I thought it was there.”

He added that “at my age, at least for me, there’s a ‘don’t give a shit about what people think’ attitude that kicks in.”

“I can step outside my comfort zone with the knowledge that I kind of know who I am by now and sort of know what I’m doing,” Byrne said. ‘That said, every new set of songs, every song even, is a new adventure. “

Byrne, best known as the frontman of the pioneering band Talking Heads, has long been celebrated for his multimedia stagecraft and eclectic style.

Find Byrne’s full list of world tour dates below:

North America:

09/14/2025 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

09/16/2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center PAC

09/17/2025 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

09/19/2025 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

09/21/2025 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

09/23/2025 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

09/25/2025 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

09/27/2025 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

09/28/2025 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

09/30/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/01/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/03/2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/04/2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/07/2025 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/08/2025 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

10/10/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/14/2025 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

10/16/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/17/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/21/2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall

10/22/2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall

10/25/2025 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/28/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

10/29/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

10/31/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

11/03/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

11/04/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

11/06/2025 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

11/07/2025 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

11/11/2025 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/12/2025 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/16/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

11/21/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

11/25/2025 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

11/26/2025 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

11/28/2025 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

11/29/2025 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

12/02/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

12/03/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

12/05/2025 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

12/06/2025 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Australia & New Zealand:

01/14/2026 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

01/17/2026 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Center

01/21/2026 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre

01/22/2026 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/24/2026 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

01/27/2026 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

Europe & United Kingdom:

02/12/2026 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

02/15/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

02/16/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

02/18/2026 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

02/21/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/22/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/24/2026 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

02/27/2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

03/02/2026 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

03/03/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

03/04/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

03/06/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

03/07/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

03/09/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo

03/10/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo

03/13/2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

03/15/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

03/18/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale

03/19/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale