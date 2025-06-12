David Byrne Reveals World Tour in Support of Forthcoming Record
David Byrne is headed back to the stage with the announcement of his “Who Is The Sky? World Tour.” The globally renowned artist will bring his visionary live performance to cities across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe beginning this fall and continuing into 2026.
The tour launches September 14 in Providence, Rhode Island and includes multiple-night stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping the U.S. leg in Miami in early December. From there, Byrne heads to Auckland on January 14, then continues with dates in major Australian cities before heading through Europe and the UK, culminating with shows in Paris on March 18 and 19.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 13. Fans can sign up now through June 12 at 10 p.m. local time for access to the artist presale, which runs from Tuesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, June 12 at 10 p.m. local. Additionally, Mastercard cardholders will have exclusive access to presale tickets in the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and France beginning Wednesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Preferred ticket access begins Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. via David Byrne’s official website.
Who Is The Sky?, Byrne’s first record since 2018, is due September 5 via Matador Records. The 12 tracks on the were LP arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Byrne noted that there are “more story songs than usual” on the record, which includes “mini-narratives based on personal experiences.”
“I suspected that intimate orchestral arrangements would bring out the emotion I sense is there in these songs,” Byrne said in a press release. “It’s something that folks don’t always hear in my work, but this time for sure I thought it was there.”
He added that “at my age, at least for me, there’s a ‘don’t give a shit about what people think’ attitude that kicks in.”
“I can step outside my comfort zone with the knowledge that I kind of know who I am by now and sort of know what I’m doing,” Byrne said. ‘That said, every new set of songs, every song even, is a new adventure. “
Byrne, best known as the frontman of the pioneering band Talking Heads, has long been celebrated for his multimedia stagecraft and eclectic style.
Find Byrne’s full list of world tour dates below:
David Byrne | Who Is The Sky? World Tour Dates
North America:
09/14/2025 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium
09/16/2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center PAC
09/17/2025 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
09/19/2025 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
09/21/2025 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors
09/23/2025 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
09/25/2025 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
09/27/2025 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem
09/28/2025 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem
09/30/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/01/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/03/2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/04/2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/07/2025 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/08/2025 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
10/10/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/14/2025 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
10/16/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/17/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/21/2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall
10/22/2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall
10/25/2025 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10/28/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
10/29/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
10/31/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
11/03/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
11/04/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
11/06/2025 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
11/07/2025 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
11/11/2025 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11/12/2025 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11/16/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
11/21/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
11/25/2025 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
11/26/2025 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
11/28/2025 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
11/29/2025 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
12/02/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
12/03/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
12/05/2025 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
12/06/2025 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
Australia & New Zealand:
01/14/2026 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
01/17/2026 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Center
01/21/2026 – Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre
01/22/2026 – Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/24/2026 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
01/27/2026 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
Europe & United Kingdom:
02/12/2026 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
02/15/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
02/16/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
02/18/2026 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
02/21/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/22/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/24/2026 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
02/27/2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall
03/02/2026 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
03/03/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
03/04/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
03/06/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
03/07/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
03/09/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo
03/10/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo
03/13/2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
03/15/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
03/18/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale
03/19/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale