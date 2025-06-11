David Sedaris tickets on sale in Sacramento at SAFE PAC

David Sedaris (Photo by Heike Huslage-Koch, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

David Sedaris brings his wry diaries and trademark deadpan to the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento on Nov. 9, 2025. The Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m., perfect timing for an afternoon of sharply observed humor before sunset along Capitol Mall.

Tickets are on sale now at the SAFE PAC box office and on ScoreBig, where readers can skip hidden fees and put savings toward Sedaris’ latest collection at the lobby merch table.

Fresh from the 2024 release of Happy-Go-Lucky…Again, Sedaris continues to mine everyday absurdities—airport security lines, family eccentricities, questionable fashion choices—for vivid essays that land somewhere between confession and stand-up. His previous Sacramento appearance in 2022 sold out, prompting extended Q&A and impromptu book signings that stretched into the night.

The recently renovated 2,200-seat theater features plush seating, superior sight lines and a convenient parking garage across the street. Expect approximately 90 minutes of new readings mixed with crowd favorites like “Santaland Diaries,” followed by an open-mic Q&A that often produces laugh-out-loud moments of its own.

Whether you’re a longtime NPR listener or simply crave sharp storytelling, Sedaris’ off-kilter perspective offers the perfect antidote to holiday-season stress.

Shop for David Sedaris tickets at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center on Nov. 9, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on David Sedaris tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.