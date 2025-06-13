Digable Planets Plot ‘Blowout Comb’ 30th Anniversary Tour

Digable Planets will hit the road in 2025 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their second studio album, Blowout Comb.

The group announced a headlining tour set to begin June 20 in Waco, TX, and continue through November. Other cities on the itinerary include San Antonio, Albuquerque, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville and Washington DC before wrapping up in New York City on November 19.

The tour will feature special guests on select dates, including De La Soul, The Soul Rebels, and RC & The Gritz. Cities on the schedule include Chicago, Atlanta, and Nashville, among others.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 13th, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and AXS. An artist pre-sale is underway, along with a Live Nation pre-sale for select shows using the access code TREBLE.

Blowout Comb was originally released in October 1994 and remains a favorite among hip-hop fans. The album featured collaborations with Jeru the Damaja and the late Guru of Gang Starr and included tracks such as “9th Wonder (Blackitolism),” “Jettin,” and “Dog It.” It was the group’s final studio album before disbanding.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Digable Planets official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

06/20 – Waco, TX @ Indian Spring Park %

06/21 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee $

07/09 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities *

07/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center *

07/12 – Jackson, WY @ Snow King Mountain ^

07/13 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall *

07/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Center for the Performing Arts &

07/17 – Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park

07/26 – Jay, VT @ Stateside Amphitheater at Jay Peak Resort #

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/01 – Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street Lawn Club

11/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

% = w/ RC & the Gritz and DJ Spinderella

$ = w/ Mr. Funkateer

* = w/ The Soul Rebels

^ = w/ De La Soul and The Soul Rebels

& = w/ Kid Cut Up

# = w/ E-Block