Dimension Unveils North American Tour

Dimension has unveiled an eight-date North America 2025 Tour, marking his largest solo trek in the United States and Canada to date.

The run opens August 31 at The Great Hall in Brooklyn, then moves through Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Dallas, Toronto and San Francisco before wrapping December 13 at Naud St. in Los Angeles.

Tickets are on sale now via Dimension's official site.

Since breaking through with the silver-certified anthem “Desire,” Etheridge has become one of drum-and-bass’ most in-demand DJs, topping the U.K. Dance Albums chart with his 2021 debut LP Organ and selling out arenas from Wembley to Brixton Academy.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Aug. 31, 2025 – The Great Hall – Brooklyn, N.Y. Sept. 5, 2025 – The Ave – Philadelphia, Pa. Sept. 6, 2025 – Echostage – Washington, D.C. Sept. 26, 2025 – Royale – Boston, Mass. Sept. 27, 2025 – SILO – Dallas, Texas Nov. 7, 2025 – 131 McCormack – Toronto, ON Nov. 15, 2025 – Bar Hangar – San Francisco, Calif. Dec. 13, 2025 – Naud St. – Los Angeles, Calif.

