Disclosure Announces North American Tour

Electronic duo Disclosure has unveiled a fresh slate of 2025 DJ sets and festival appearances, bringing their sound to clubs, theaters and major festivals across North America this summer and fall.

The run kicks off June 6 at Club Space in Miami and weaves through the United States, Canada and Mexico before wrapping October 18 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. Along the way, the brothers will top festival bills including Electric Forest, Escapade, FVDED in the Park and Mexico City’s Nescafé Vaivén, while headlining shows in Seattle, Houston, Boston and more.

Select dates will see Villager, Bullet Tooth and Fcukers joining as special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster for most dates, as well as through the official Disclosure website. Fans can access an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 11 (signup required) and a Live Nation presale using code TREBLE on Thursday, June 12 for select shows.

Since breaking out with their 2013 Grammy-nominated debut Settle, brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence have become festival staples worldwide, earning acclaim for genre-blending collaborations and electrifying DJ sets.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Disclosure 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City June 6, 2025 Club Space — Miami, FL June 7, 2025 High Tide Festival — Charleston, SC June 12, 2025 Ogden Amphitheatre — Ogden, UT June 13, 2025 Reelworks — Denver, CO June 21, 2025 Electric Forest — Rothbury, MI June 22, 2025 Escapade Music Festival — Ottawa, ON June 27, 2025 All of Us Festival — Chicago, IL June 28, 2025 Electric Island — Toronto, ON July 4, 2025 Badlands Festival — Calgary, AB July 5, 2025 FVDED in the Park — Surrey, CA September 19, 2025 WAMU Theater — Seattle, WA September 21, 2025 Cascade Equinox Festival — Redmond, OR September 23, 2025 Santa Barbara Bowl — Santa Barbara, CA September 25, 2025 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park — San Diego, CA September 27, 2025 The Greek Theatre — Berkeley, CA September 28, 2025 Frost Amphitheater — Stanford, CA October 2, 2025 Bayou Music Center — Houston, TX October 4, 2025 RISE Festival — Jean, NV October 7, 2025 South Side Ballroom — Dallas, TX October 11, 2025 Nescafé Vaivén Festival — Mexico City, MX October 15, 2025 Roadrunner — Boston, MA October 17, 2025 The Anthem — Washington, DC October 18, 2025 Forest Hills Stadium — Forest Hills, NY

