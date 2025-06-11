Disclosure tickets on sale in Santa Barbara at the Bowl

Disclosure turns the Santa Barbara Bowl into an open-air dance floor on Sept. 23, 2025. The British electronic duo’s set kicks off at 7 p.m. against the venue’s ocean-sunset backdrop.

Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence exploded onto global charts with “Latch” and “Omen,” earning Grammy nods and headlining slots from Coachella to Glastonbury. Their 2025 “Energy Live” tour ups the ante with synchronized LED towers, live vocals and improvised drum pads—elements that shine in the Bowl’s 4,500-seat amphitheater carved into Mission Canyon.

Fans can arrive early to hike Inspiration Point or sample tacos along State Street before hopping the Bowl shuttle. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., giving plenty of time to grab local craft beer and claim a panoramic view of both stage and Pacific.

With mild fall temperatures, booming low end and Santa Barbara’s starlit skies, Disclosure’s only Central Coast date promises a house-music experience you’ll feel in your chest and remember for years.

