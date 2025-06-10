Disclosure turn WAMU Theater at Lumen Field Event Center into a massive dance floor on Sept. 19, 2025. Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence promise a 90-minute set blending deep-house grooves, U.K. garage basslines and live drum pads beneath their trademark face-outline LED rig.

Tickets have dropped. Though the stadium-complex box office sells seats, dance fans often choose ScoreBig for up-front, fee-free pricing.

The Grammy-nominated duo’s 2025 tour features singles from their forthcoming album alongside festival staples “Latch,” “When a Fire Starts to Burn” and “Talk.” Expect surprise guest vocalists and live A/V mixes that sync pulsing lights with real-time synth tweaks.

Situated steps from Seattle’s waterfront, WAMU Theater boasts warehouse acoustics and a 5,000-capacity GA floor perfect for late-summer raving. Link light rail drops riders outside the gates, while dozens of brewpubs line nearby SODO blocks for pre-show meetups.

