Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Knoxville

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party glides into Knoxville Civic Coliseum for two spellbinding performances on Oct. 4 and 5, 2025. Saturday’s show begins at 11 a.m., while Sunday’s matinee starts at noon, giving East Tennessee families multiple chances to join Mickey Mouse on an interactive, high-energy quest sprinkled with Disney magic.

Tickets for both dates are on sale now. Fans can pick them up at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum box office, but savvy parents can also secure seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

The ice spectacular features beloved characters from Moana, Coco, Frozen and Beauty and the Beast, blending dazzling skating routines with acrobatics, aerial stunts and audience participation. Kids will help solve clues alongside Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy as they search for Tinker Bell’s lost wand, all while singing along to chart-topping Disney soundtracks.

Knoxville Civic Coliseum, affectionately called “the Barn on Main,” offers clear sightlines and a cozy atmosphere that keeps even the furthest seats close to the action on the ice. Downtown parking, nearby Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park and countless family-friendly restaurants make planning a full day out a breeze.

With fall school schedules in full swing, these matinee-friendly start times are perfect for young fans’ bedtimes and give parents plenty of time to explore Knoxville’s Market Square or the Sunsphere before the curtain rises. Disney On Ice shows routinely sell out, so don’t wait to capture a piece of the adventure.

