Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Bossier City at Brookshire Grocery Arena

Disney on Ice via Wikimedia Commons

Disney On Ice skates into Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, for six magical shows September 19-21, 2025. Families can watch Mickey, Minnie, Elsa and friends bring beloved stories to life on a dazzling ice stage just minutes from downtown Shreveport-Bossier.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now. While the arena box office is an option, savvy buyers are turning to ScoreBig, where seats come with no hidden fees and TicketNews readers save 10 percent with code TICKETNEWS10.

This season’s production features characters from Frozen, Moana, Coco and more, all choreographed to show-stopping music and breathtaking special effects. Expect gravity-defying jumps, colorful costumes and plenty of sing-along moments as the cast journeys through classic and modern Disney tales.

Brookshire Grocery Arena offers 14,000 seats, ample parking and family-friendly concessions—ideal for introducing young fans to live entertainment. With only one weekend on the calendar, demand is expected to be brisk across the Ark-La-Tex region.

