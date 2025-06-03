Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Fairfax at EagleBank Arena

Disney on Ice via Wikimedia Commons

Disney On Ice whirls into EagleBank Arena on the George Mason University campus in Fairfax, Virginia, October 9-13, 2025. Ten performances give Washington-area families plenty of chances to see their favorite Disney heroes and villains skate, sing and soar just 20 miles from the National Mall.

Tickets are on sale now through the arena box office and ScoreBig. Choosing ScoreBig means transparent pricing—no hidden service charges—and an exclusive 10 percent discount with code TICKETNEWS10.

The all-new production celebrates 100 years of Disney magic, featuring scenes from Encanto, The Little Mermaid, Frozen and Pixar favorites. Children will marvel at elaborate sets, pyrotechnic accents and precision skating, while adults enjoy a nostalgic soundtrack spanning generations.

EagleBank Arena seats more than 10,000 and has hosted Disney On Ice for decades, making it a trusted venue for large-scale family shows. Easy access from I-66, onsite parking and nearby dining in Old Town Fairfax create a hassle-free outing for Northern Virginia, D.C. and Maryland fans.

Shop for tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.