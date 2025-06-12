Drake White tickets on sale in Asheville at The Orange Peel

Drake White (Image courtesy artist's website)

Drake White brings his soulful brand of country to Asheville’s storied Orange Peel on Sept. 12 2025, with showtime set for 8 p.m. The Alabama native—known for gospel-infused vocals and spontaneous jam-band detours—returns to the road following the release of his uplifting EP Faces.

Tickets are available now at the Orange Peel box office and through ScoreBig, where patrons avoid surprise fees and can apply promotional discounts at checkout. ScoreBig’s transparent pricing makes it easier to snag a prime spot on the club’s raised platform or close to the stage’s edge.

White’s live performances are equal parts revival and rock show, anchored by hits such as “Livin’ the Dream” and fan favorite “Makin’ Me Look Good Again.” He often shares stories of resilience after a 2019 stroke nearly ended his career—adding emotional weight to his already-rousing set list.

The Orange Peel, repeatedly ranked among Rolling Stone’s top U.S. music venues, houses 1,100 fans in a converted roller rink just off downtown Asheville’s buzzing Biltmore Avenue. Its crisp acoustics and relaxed mountain-town vibe provide an ideal backdrop for White’s groove-laden “Extended Family Band,” complete with horns and Hammond organ.

Mountain air, craft beer and country-soul: it’s a Friday night combination Asheville audiences won’t want to miss.

Shop for Drake White tickets at The Orange Peel on Sept. 12 2025

