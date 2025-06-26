EDC Orlando Unveils Star-Studded 2025 Lineup Featuring First-Time Performances, Sunset Sets

Insomniac has officially revealed the lineup for EDC Orlando 2025, returning to Tinker Field from November 7-9 with a stacked roster of electronic music heavyweights, exciting debut acts, and unique set experiences.

More than 30 artists will make their EDC Orlando debut this year, including breakout stars Sara Landry, Sofi Tukker, Knock2, Nico Moreno, and a three-way back-to-back set from Beltran, Ben Sterling, and Chasewest. Returning festival favorites such as Zedd, Dom Dolla, Gryffin, and Chris Lake also highlight the bill, promising another high-energy weekend under the electric sky.

One of the most anticipated moments of the weekend is the never-before-seen back-to-back set from Green Velvet and Alok, two powerhouses of house and techno known for their distinct musical approaches. This collaborative performance is expected to blend styles for a genre-defying experience exclusive to EDC Orlando.

Another highlight includes first-ever sunset performances from Porter Robinson, Sub Focus, and Seven Lions. These artists will launch each evening with immersive sets timed to the natural beauty of the Florida sunset, adding a new visual and emotional element to their already dynamic live shows.

UK drum and bass icons Chase & Status will also be performing at EDC Orlando for the first time, adding to the festival’s increasingly global and genre-spanning appeal.

In a darker twist, DJ Snake is set to perform under his “The Outlaw” alias. The set will veer into harder territory with a blend of dubstep and hard techno, showcasing a different side of the French producer’s repertoire.

This year’s full lineup also includes acts such as Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, Chase & Status, Cloonee, Excision, Gorgon City, James Hype, Loud Luxury, Miss Monique, Subtronics, Tiësto, Wilkinson, and many more.

Tickets for EDC Orlando 2025 go on sale Thursday, June 26 at 12 p.m. ET via Insomniac’s official website. The festival continues to be one of the premier electronic music events in the U.S., drawing tens of thousands of fans to Central Florida each year.

Find the full lineup poster below: