Face-Value Exchange Marketplace Tixel Has Officially Launched in the US

The Australian-headquartered face-value exchange ticketing platform Tixel has officially launched in the United States this week.

The ticket platform has arrived in the U.S. with a roster of partners including the non-profit Burning Man Project and the primary ticketing platform Eventbrite. Tixel has also secured partnerships with the event promoter FNGRS CRSSD and Under the Big Sky festival.

Tixel aims to create a fairer alternative in the secondary ticketing space, calling for transparency within the market, as well as stronger consumer protections. The ticketer automatically caps tickets based on the original purchase price. Additionally, eventgoers can join a Tixel waitlist that alerts them when tickets they’re interested in have been listed.

Zac Leigh, chief executive and founder of Tixel, noted in a statement that “buying a resale ticket in the U.S. is often synonymous with paying two, three, or four times the original purchase price” and “it doesn’t have to be this way.”

“With Tixel’s entry to the market there is now a safe and fair place for fans in the U.S. to exchange tickets to any kind of event without fear of spec listings, fake tickets, or having to pay way too much simply because they missed out in the initial onsale.”

Tixel, originally founded in 2018 in Australia, has existing partnerships with Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and Superstruct Entertainment in the U.K. Additionally, Tixel was dubbed the resale partner for a series of gigs by the Gorillaz. In 2024, the ticketer was used by fans to trade tickets to over 14,000 events.

