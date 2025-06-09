Fans Feel ‘Cheated’ Out of Concert at Miley Cyrus’ Album Premiere

Miley Cyrus fans who attended the star’s visual album premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival are feeling “cheated” after realizing the event was not the concert they had anticipated.

Cyrus’ visual album, Something Beautiful, is a 55-minute film to coincide with her musical project of the same name, which was released on May 30 via Columbia Records. The film, dubbed a “one-of-a-kind pop opera featuring thirteen original songs from the ‘Something Beautiful’ album,” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday night.

Cyrus was in attendance, alongside the album’s co-directors, Brendan Walter and Jacob Bixenman, as well as producer Panos Cosmatos. The group discussed the film during a Q&A, however, many fans were confused and heckled Cyrus, as they thought the premiere would include her performing the album.

“We thought this was a concert?” one attendee yelled during the discussion, adding: “we paid $800!”

“We thought this was a concert We paid $800! Are you going to sing?” Grown adults not even reading what they are paying for at the tribeca FILM festival. Poor Miley. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/NYP16jUl5e — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) June 7, 2025

Others in the crowd chimed in, asking Cyrus if she was going to sing. She eventually told the crowd “You have to start it” before singing an a cappella version of “The Climb.”

Fans took to social media to share their stance, with many noting that they purchased tickets on sites that had advertised the event as a concert.

Cyrus, nor her team, has commented publicly on the fans’ misinterpretation of the event.

Something Beautiful will officially open in theaters on June 12.